הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל עיצוב מוצר in United States ב-U.S. Legal Support נע בין $172K לבין $246K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Legal Support. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$197K - $231K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$172K$197K$231K$246K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל עיצוב מוצר דיווחים ב U.S. Legal Support כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S. Legal Support?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ב-U.S. Legal Support in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $245,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Legal Support עבור תפקיד מנהל עיצוב מוצר in United States הוא $172,200.

משאבים נוספים

