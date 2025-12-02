הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement נע בין $98.4K לבין $140K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025
