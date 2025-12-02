ספריית חברות
U.S. Government
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל תוכנית in United States ב-U.S. Government נע בין $128K לבין $179K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Government. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$138K - $161K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$128K$138K$161K$179K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S. Government?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית ב-U.S. Government in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $178,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Government עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית in United States הוא $127,500.

