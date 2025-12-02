ספריית חברות
U.S. Government
U.S. Government מהנדס תעופה וחלל שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תעופה וחלל in United States ב-U.S. Government נע בין $49.2K לבין $70.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Government. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$56.4K - $66K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$49.2K$56.4K$66K$70.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S. Government?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תעופה וחלל ב-U.S. Government in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $70,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Government עבור תפקיד מהנדס תעופה וחלל in United States הוא $49,200.

משאבים נוספים

