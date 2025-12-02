ספריית חברות
U.S. Geological Survey
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

U.S. Geological Survey מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-U.S. Geological Survey נע בין $111K לבין $161K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Geological Survey. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$126K - $146K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$111K$126K$146K$161K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מדען נתונים דיווחים ב U.S. Geological Survey כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S. Geological Survey?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-U.S. Geological Survey in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $160,650. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Geological Survey עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $110,700.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור U.S. Geological Survey

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-geological-survey/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.