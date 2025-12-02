ספריית חברות
US Foods
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in United States ב-US Foods נע בין $66.7K לבין $95.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של US Foods. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$76.5K - $89.5K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$66.7K$76.5K$89.5K$95.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב US Foods?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-US Foods in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $95,238. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-US Foods עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $66,748.

