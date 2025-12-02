ספריית חברות
U.S Department of State
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי

  • כל שכר עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי

U.S Department of State עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in Argentina ב-U.S Department of State נע בין ARS 21.98M לבין ARS 30M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S Department of State. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 2 עוד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי דיווחים ב U.S Department of State כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S Department of State?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-U.S Department of State in Argentina עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ARS 29,999,177. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S Department of State עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in Argentina הוא ARS 21,982,155.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור U.S Department of State

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.