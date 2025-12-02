ספריית חברות
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • משפטי

  • כל שכר משפטי

U.S. Chamber of Commerce משפטי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משפטי in United States ב-U.S. Chamber of Commerce נע בין $106K לבין $155K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Chamber of Commerce. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$122K - $139K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$106K$122K$139K$155K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד משפטי דיווחים ב U.S. Chamber of Commerce כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב U.S. Chamber of Commerce?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות משפטי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משפטי ב-U.S. Chamber of Commerce in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $154,580. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Chamber of Commerce עבור תפקיד משפטי in United States הוא $106,110.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור U.S. Chamber of Commerce

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-chamber-of-commerce/salaries/legal.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.