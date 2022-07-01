ספריית חברות
Uptake Technologies
Uptake Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של Uptake Technologies נעה בין $127,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $210,700 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uptake Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מדען נתונים
$150K
מהנדס תוכנה
$128K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$211K

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Uptake Technologies הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $210,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Uptake Technologies הוא $149,745.

