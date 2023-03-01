ספריית חברות
Upstox
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Upstox משכורות

המשכורת של Upstox נעה בין $16,673 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $139,052 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Upstox. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.9K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מעצב מוצר
Median $16.7K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

מנהל מוצר
Median $35.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$139K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Upstox הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $139,052. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Upstox הוא $41,469.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Upstox

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים