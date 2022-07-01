ספריית חברות
Upside
Upside משכורות

המשכורת של Upside נעה בין $54,888 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $251,250 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Upside. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מנהל מוצר
Median $230K
מעצב מוצר
$134K
מגייס
$153K

מכירות
Median $140K
מהנדס תוכנה
$54.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$251K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$146K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Upside הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $251,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Upside הוא $146,228.

