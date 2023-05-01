ספריית חברות
UPSIDE Foods משכורות

המשכורת של UPSIDE Foods נעה בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $139,296 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של UPSIDE Foods. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$104K
מהנדס תוכנה
$79.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$139K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-UPSIDE Foods הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $139,296. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UPSIDE Foods הוא $104,475.

משאבים נוספים