UPMC משכורות

המשכורת של UPMC נעה בין $75,375 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $175,000 עבור אקטואר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של UPMC. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $93K
אקטואר
Median $175K
רואה חשבון
$78.4K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $80K
טכנולוג מידע
$89.6K
מעצב מוצר
$121K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$134K
מנהל מוצר
$112K
מנהל פרויקט
$75.4K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$85.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$102K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-UPMC הוא אקטואר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UPMC הוא $93,000.

