Uplight משכורות

המשכורת של Uplight נעה בין $70,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $347,900 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uplight. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $160K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $189K
אנליסט נתונים
$70.4K

מדען נתונים
$196K
משאבי אנוש
$101K
מנהל מוצר
$348K
מנהל פרויקט
$98.8K
מכירות
$109K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Uplight הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $347,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Uplight הוא $120,600.

משאבים נוספים