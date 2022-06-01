ספריית חברות
Uplers
Uplers משכורות

המשכורת של Uplers נעה בין $8,572 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $108,272 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uplers. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $32.4K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$92K
פיתוח עסקי
$26.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

משאבי אנוש
$12K
יועץ ניהולי
$108K
מעצב מוצר
$31.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$8.6K
מכירות
$26.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Uplers הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $108,272. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Uplers הוא $28,886.

