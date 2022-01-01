ספריית חברות
Upland Software
Upland Software משכורות

המשכורת של Upland Software נעה בין $7,948 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $124,574 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Upland Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

משאבי אנוש
$7.9K
טכנולוג מידע
$66.3K
שיווק
$125K

מנהל מוצר
$62.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$34.4K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Upland Software הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $124,574. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Upland Software הוא $62,712.

משאבים נוספים