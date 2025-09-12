ספריית חברות
UPL
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

UPL משכורות

המשכורת של UPL נעה בין $11,285 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס כימיה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $106,465 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של UPL. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס כימיה
$11.3K
טכנולוג מידע
$19.7K
מנהל מוצר
$106K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-UPL הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $106,465. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UPL הוא $19,661.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור UPL

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים