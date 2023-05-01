ספריית חברות
Uphold
Uphold משכורות

המשכורת של Uphold נעה בין $64,675 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $490,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uphold. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מדען נתונים
$151K
משאבי אנוש
$64.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$109K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$490K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Uphold הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $490,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Uphold הוא $130,090.

משאבים נוספים