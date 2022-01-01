ספריית חברות
upGrad
upGrad משכורות

המשכורת של upGrad נעה בין $11,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $53,752 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של upGrad. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

מנהל מוצר
Median $21.6K
שיווק
Median $27.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $53.8K

מכירות
Median $11K
מדען נתונים
Median $22.6K
פיתוח עסקי
$11.8K
מעצב מוצר
$14.3K
מנהל תוכנית
$45.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$49.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-upGrad הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $53,752. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-upGrad הוא $22,635.

