Upflow משכורות

המשכורת של Upflow נעה בין $60,480 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $215,324 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Upflow. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
אנליסט נתונים
$103K
מנהל מוצר
$96.7K
מכירות
$67.7K

מהנדס תוכנה
$60.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$215K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Upflow הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $215,324. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Upflow הוא $96,664.

