University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan משכורות

המשכורת של University of Saskatchewan נעה בין $33,392 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $350,940 עבור רופא ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של University of Saskatchewan. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $49.7K
מדען נתונים
$33.4K
רופא
$351K

מנהל פרויקט
$108K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-University of Saskatchewan הוא רופא at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $350,940. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-University of Saskatchewan הוא $79,025.

