ספריית חברות
United Talent Agency
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

United Talent Agency משכורות

המשכורת של United Talent Agency נעה בין $50,170 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $233,825 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של United Talent Agency. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$50.2K
שיווק
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מנהל מוצר
$221K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$234K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-United Talent Agency הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $233,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-United Talent Agency הוא $135,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור United Talent Agency

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים