United Rentals
United Rentals משכורות

המשכורת של United Rentals נעה בין $60,695 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $84,575 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של United Rentals. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$84.6K
מכירות
$62K
מהנדס תוכנה
$60.7K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-United Rentals הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $84,575. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-United Rentals הוא $62,036.

