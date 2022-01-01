ספריית חברות
United Nations
United Nations משכורות

המשכורת של United Nations נעה בין $28,858 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $167,151 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של United Nations. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/13/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $167K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$106K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$33.7K

אנליסט עסקי
$109K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$155K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$95.3K
מעצב מוצר
$33.4K
מנהל מוצר
$90.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$75.3K
מנהל פרויקט
$28.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-United Nations הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $167,151. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-United Nations הוא $93,094.

משאבים נוספים