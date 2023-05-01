ספריית חברות
Unisync
    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1940
    שנת הקמה
    379
    מספר עובדים
    $50M-$100M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

