Uniswap
Uniswap משכורות

המשכורת של Uniswap נעה בין $179,100 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $190,950 עבור גיוס ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uniswap. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $190K

מהנדס קריפטו

מנהל מוצר
$179K
גיוס
$191K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Uniswap הוא גיוס at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $190,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Uniswap הוא $190,000.

משאבים נוספים