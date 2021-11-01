ספריית חברות
Unilog
Unilog משכורות

המשכורת של Unilog נעה בין $18,165 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $51,740 עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Unilog. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$51.7K
מנהל מוצר
$26.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$18.2K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Unilog הוא שירות לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $51,740. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Unilog הוא $26,704.

משאבים נוספים