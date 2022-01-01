ספריית חברות
Unigroup
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Unigroup משכורות

המשכורת של Unigroup נעה בין $59,706 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $91,242 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Unigroup. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $85K
אנליסט נתונים
$59.7K
מדען נתונים
$80.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
משאבי אנוש
$91.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Unigroup הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $91,242. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Unigroup הוא $82,700.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Unigroup

חברות קשורות

  • Blackhawk Network
  • Paragon Systems
  • ECI
  • Presto
  • K&L Gates
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים