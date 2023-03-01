ספריית חברות
Unify Consulting
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Unify Consulting משכורות

המשכורת של Unify Consulting נעה בין $145,725 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $221,100 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Unify Consulting. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
מדען נתונים
Median $180K
יועץ ניהולי
Median $170K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
אנליסט עסקי
$151K
פיתוח עסקי
$153K
תפעול שיווק
$146K
מעצב מוצר
$172K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$221K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Unify Consulting הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $221,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Unify Consulting הוא $161,500.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Unify Consulting

חברות קשורות

  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים