Uni Cards
Uni Cards משכורות

המשכורת של Uni Cards נעה בין $28,550 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $67,993 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Uni Cards. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $68K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $61.5K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$49.1K

מעצב מוצר
$28.6K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Uni Cards is מהנדס תוכנה with a yearly total compensation of $67,993. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uni Cards is $55,268.

