UNFI משכורות

המשכורת של UNFI נעה בין $91,540 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $181,300 עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של UNFI. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$181K
אנליסט פיננסי
$91.5K
משאבי אנוש
$111K

מעצב מוצר
$106K
מהנדס תוכנה
$151K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-UNFI הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $181,300. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UNFI הוא $110,550.

