ספריית חברות
Under Armour
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Under Armour משכורות

המשכורת של Under Armour נעה בין $32,401 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $284,415 עבור מעצב אופנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Under Armour. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $128K
מנהל מוצר
Median $96.8K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$240K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מדען נתונים
Median $118K
מעצב אופנה
$284K
משאבי אנוש
$172K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$165K
שיווק
$162K
תפעול שיווק
$86.2K
מהנדס מכונות
$123K
גיוס
$107K
מכירות
$32.4K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$163K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$190K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Under Armour הוא מעצב אופנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $284,415. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Under Armour הוא $144,903.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Under Armour

חברות קשורות

  • Nike
  • Macy's
  • Tapestry
  • Adidas
  • Rent the Runway
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים