הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States ב-Umpqua Bank נע בין $73.1K לבין $102K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Umpqua Bank. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$79.2K - $92.1K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$73.1K$79.2K$92.1K$102K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Umpqua Bank?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-Umpqua Bank in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $102,399. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Umpqua Bank עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States הוא $73,142.

משאבים נוספים

