ספריית חברות
Ubisoft
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Ubisoft משכורות

המשכורת של Ubisoft נעה בין $20,193 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $178,500 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ubisoft. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/20/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מפתח אתרים

מהנדס תוכנה משחקי וידאו

מדען מחקר

מנהל מוצר
Median $108K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
אנליסט נתונים
Median $48.8K
מדען נתונים
Median $70K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $65.4K
שיווק
Median $111K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $119K
אנליסט עסקי
$20.2K
מעצב גרפי
$58.8K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$79.9K
תפעול שיווק
$50.5K
מעצב מוצר
$126K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$164K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$179K
חוקר UX
$81.4K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ubisoft הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $178,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ubisoft הוא $81,405.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Ubisoft

חברות קשורות

  • Square Enix
  • Keywords Studios
  • Activision
  • Nintendo
  • Electronic Arts
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים