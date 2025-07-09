ספריית חברות
TripleTen משכורות

המשכורת של TripleTen נעה בין $12,936 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $979,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TripleTen. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/13/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $96K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שירות לקוחות
$12.9K
מעצב גרפי
$59.2K

מעצב מוצר
$68.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$28.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$979K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TripleTen הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $979,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TripleTen הוא $63,736.

משאבים נוספים