TripActions משכורות

המשכורת של TripActions נעה בין $74,990 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $227,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TripActions. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/13/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$84.9K
מדען נתונים
Median $75K
אנליסט פיננסי
$116K

מעצב מוצר
$108K
מנהל מוצר
Median $227K
מנהל פרויקט
$129K
מכירות
$84.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $220K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at TripActions is מנהל מוצר with a yearly total compensation of $227,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripActions is $111,712.

