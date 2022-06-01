ספריית חברות
Trapeze Group משכורות

המשכורת של Trapeze Group נעה בין $50,176 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $82,356 עבור רואה חשבון ברמה הגבוהה.

רואה חשבון
$82.4K
שירות לקוחות
$50.2K
מדען נתונים
$71.6K

מהנדס תוכנה
$64.4K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Trapeze Group הוא רואה חשבון at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $82,356. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Trapeze Group הוא $68,033.

