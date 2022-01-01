ספריית חברות
Trainline משכורות

המשכורת של Trainline נעה בין $35,148 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $142,353 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Trainline. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $107K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
Median $142K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $122K

מעצב מוצר
Median $74.5K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $84.9K
אנליסט נתונים
$83.1K
מדען נתונים
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
שיווק
$35.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Trainline הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $142,353. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Trainline הוא $84,017.

