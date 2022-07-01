ספריית חברות
Traeger Grills
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Traeger Grills משכורות

המשכורת של Traeger Grills נעה בין $72,360 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $143,715 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Traeger Grills. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
רואה חשבון
$118K
אנליסט נתונים
$72.4K
שיווק
$144K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Traeger Grills הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $143,715. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Traeger Grills הוא $117,600.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Traeger Grills

חברות קשורות

  • Touch of Modern
  • Everlane
  • SSENSE
  • BRYTER
  • Zalando
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים