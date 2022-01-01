מדריך חברות
Toyota USA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Toyota USA נע בין $76,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$194,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Toyota USA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
14 $104K
15 $134K
16 $154K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
15 $161K
16 $133K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $96K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $100K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $115K
מנהל מוצר
Median $137K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $194K
מהנדס כימיה
$102K
שירות לקוחות
$79.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$131K
אנליסט פיננסי
$147K
משאבי אנוש
$151K
מעצב מוצר
Median $120K
מנהל תוכנית
$106K
מגייס
$95.5K
מכירות
$79K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$80.4K
אדריכל פתרונות
$166K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$76.5K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$106K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Toyota USA הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $194,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Toyota USA הוא $115,000.

