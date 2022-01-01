מדריך חברות
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Tower Research Capital נע בין $53,765 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$299,700 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Tower Research Capital. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $57.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט עסקי
$104K
מדען נתונים
$300K

אנליסט פיננסי
$133K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$131K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$53.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Tower Research Capital הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $299,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tower Research Capital הוא $117,563.

