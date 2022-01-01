מדריך חברות
TOTVS
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

TOTVS משכורות

טווח המשכורת של TOTVS נע בין $10,894 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$33,590 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של TOTVS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $18.7K
מעצב מוצר
$12.4K
מנהל מוצר
$10.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מכירות
$33.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-TOTVS הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $33,590. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TOTVS הוא $15,557.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור TOTVS

חברות קשורות

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים