Toshiba משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Toshiba נע בין $30,845 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$208,035 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Toshiba. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $119K
פיתוח עסקי
$152K
מהנדס חומרה
$43.5K

מהנדס מכונות
$115K
מנהל תוכנית
$136K
מנהל פרויקטים
$118K
מכירות
$208K
מהנדס תוכנה
$38K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$189K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$30.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Toshiba הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $208,035. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Toshiba הוא $118,139.

