פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-TomTom נע בין €60.1K ל-year עבור Software Engineer I לבין €116K ל-year עבור Staff Software Engineer I. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€72.7K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TomTom. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
