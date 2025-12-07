ספריית חברות
TomTom
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

TomTom מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-TomTom נע בין €60.1K ל-year עבור Software Engineer I לבין €116K ל-year עבור Staff Software Engineer I. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€72.7K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TomTom. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
(רמת כניסה)
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TomTom?

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-TomTom in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €116,421. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TomTom עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands הוא €72,666.

