חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מדען נתונים in Spain ב-TomTom מגיעה ל-€59.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של TomTom. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
TomTom
Data Scientist
Madrid, MD, Spain
סה״כ לשנה
$68.2K
דרגה
15
משכורת בסיס
$68.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
5 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב TomTom?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-TomTom in Spain עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €65,847. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-TomTom עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Spain הוא €59,155.

משאבים נוספים

