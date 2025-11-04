ספריית חברות
ThoughtWorks
פיצוי מנהל מוצר in India ב-ThoughtWorks נע בין ₹2.78M ל-year עבור Senior Product Manager לבין ₹7.17M ל-year עבור Principal Product Manager. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in India מגיעה ל-₹3.46M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ThoughtWorks. עדכון אחרון: 11/4/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ThoughtWorks?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-ThoughtWorks in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹7,370,523. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ThoughtWorks עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in India הוא ₹3,456,004.

