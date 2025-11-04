פיצוי מנהל מוצר in India ב-ThoughtWorks נע בין ₹2.78M ל-year עבור Senior Product Manager לבין ₹7.17M ל-year עבור Principal Product Manager. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in India מגיעה ל-₹3.46M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ThoughtWorks. עדכון אחרון: 11/4/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
