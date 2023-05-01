ספריית חברות
THINK Surgical
THINK Surgical משכורות

המשכורת של THINK Surgical נעה בין $71,244 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס ביו-רפואי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,825 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של THINK Surgical. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $163K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$71.2K
מעצב מוצר
$159K

מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$166K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-THINK Surgical הוא מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-THINK Surgical הוא $160,683.

