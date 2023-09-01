ספריית חברות
The ODP Corporation
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

The ODP Corporation משכורות

המשכורת של The ODP Corporation נעה בין $139,300 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $190,950 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של The ODP Corporation. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $171K
מכירות
$139K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-The ODP Corporation הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $190,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-The ODP Corporation הוא $171,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור The ODP Corporation

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים