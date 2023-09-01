ספריית חברות
The Economist
The Economist משכורות

המשכורת של The Economist נעה בין $47,509 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $186,961 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של The Economist. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $187K
מנהל מוצר
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
מכירות
$98.5K
חוקר UX
$91.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-The Economist הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $186,961. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-The Economist הוא $98,500.

