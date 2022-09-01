ספריית חברות
The Container Store
The Container Store משכורות

המשכורת של The Container Store נעה בין $50,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $108,780 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של The Container Store. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/19/2025

שירות לקוחות
$50.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$71.7K
מנהל מוצר
$91.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
$109K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-The Container Store הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $108,780. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-The Container Store הוא $81,597.

